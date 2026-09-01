One dead, three taken to hospital after fire at Lorong Lew Lian flat

SINGAPORE: A man has died after a fire broke out in a flat at Lorong Lew Lian in Upper Serangoon on Tuesday (Sep 1), with about 30 people evacuated from the block as a precaution.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 8 Lorong Lew Lian about 2.45pm.

When firefighters arrived, black smoke was emitting from a unit on the third floor.

During firefighting operations, an unconscious person was found in the living room. Firefighters brought the person out of the unit and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation before he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Three others were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and breathlessness.

The fire, which involved contents of the living room, was later extinguished using one water jet.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Seah Kian Peng said the occupant of the unit had died.

He said he had known the man for many years and had last seen him recently.

"As he has been a resident here for many years and is by nature a friendly person, he will be missed," said Mr Seah, who is also speaker of parliament.

"Working with agencies, we will do what we can to help everyone who is affected and inconvenienced by this fire."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

The latest incident comes amid a spate of fatal residential fires since late July.

On Jul 28, a 70-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a flat at Block 39 Circuit Road.

Three days later, a person died in a fire at Block 309 Clementi Ave 4 that also injured two firefighters.

On Aug 5, an 88-year-old man died two days after a fire at Block 684 Race Course Road that trapped four others in the flat, while a 67-year-old man died after another fire broke out in a Jurong East flat on Aug 16.