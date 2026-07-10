Two lorries towed for not complying with speed limiter requirements after Jul 1 deadline

SINGAPORE: The traffic police towed two lorries for failing to comply with speed limiter installation requirements during a two-day islandwide enforcement operation in early July.

Lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, and with a maximum laden weight between 3,501kg and 5,000kg were required to install speed limiters by Jul 1.

As of the deadline, about 1.1 per cent of the lorries subjected to the deadline had not submitted records of their speed limiter installation, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Jul 10) in a news release.

The police said they conducted checks at selected companies across Singapore between Jul 1 and Jul 2.

“Two lorries were towed away by traffic police for investigation due to non-compliance with the speed limiter installation during the operation,” said SPF.

“Traffic police will continue to take enforcement action against companies and owners with non-compliant lorries. These companies will receive notices to present their lorries for inspection at Authorised Inspection Centres,” they added.

The police warned that lorries without speed limiters would fail the inspection, and their companies as well as lorry owners would face enforcement action.

"Companies and lorry owners who install speed limiters after the stipulated deadline will also be penalised,” said SPF.

Anyone found to fail to ensure a speed limiter is installed may face a fine of up to S$1,000 (US$770) or up to three months’ jail.

The maximum fine will be raised to S$10,000 this year, with the passage of the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill.

The police said they had made extensive outreach efforts since early 2025 to remind lorry owners to install speed limiters ahead of the deadlines.

These included SMSes, emails, letters and face-to-face engagements, said SPF.