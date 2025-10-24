Maximum penalty for not installing speed limiters on lorries could be raised by 10 times to S$10,000

SINGAPORE: Lorry owners who fail to install speed limiters on their vehicles by their respective deadlines, or who tamper with speed limiters, could face a maximum fine of S$10,000 (US$7,700).

That is an increase of 10 times from the current maximum penalty of S$1,000, as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) looks to push more lorry owners to take action.

"MHA will table legislative amendments in 2026 to raise the maximum penalty from S$1,000 to S$10,000, in the event of non-compliance with the statutory deadline to install speed limiters, or for tampering with speed limiters," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Oct 24).

Lorries with a maximum laden weight between 3,500kg and 12,000kg must install speed limiters that ensure the vehicles cannot be driven at over 60kmh.

For lorries that were registered before Jan 1, 2018, heavier lorries must comply by Jan 1, 2026, and lighter lorries by Jul 1, 2026.

Among those that must comply by Jan 1, four in 10 have not done so - or about 1,100 out of 2,655 lorries - said SPF.

Lorries registered on or after Jan 1, 2018, will be given one more year to comply.