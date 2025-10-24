Maximum penalty for not installing speed limiters on lorries could be raised by 10 times to S$10,000
For lorries that must install speed limiters by January 2026, four in 10 have not done so.
SINGAPORE: Lorry owners who fail to install speed limiters on their vehicles by their respective deadlines, or who tamper with speed limiters, could face a maximum fine of S$10,000 (US$7,700).
That is an increase of 10 times from the current maximum penalty of S$1,000, as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) looks to push more lorry owners to take action.
"MHA will table legislative amendments in 2026 to raise the maximum penalty from S$1,000 to S$10,000, in the event of non-compliance with the statutory deadline to install speed limiters, or for tampering with speed limiters," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Oct 24).
Lorries with a maximum laden weight between 3,500kg and 12,000kg must install speed limiters that ensure the vehicles cannot be driven at over 60kmh.
For lorries that were registered before Jan 1, 2018, heavier lorries must comply by Jan 1, 2026, and lighter lorries by Jul 1, 2026.
Among those that must comply by Jan 1, four in 10 have not done so - or about 1,100 out of 2,655 lorries - said SPF.
Lorries registered on or after Jan 1, 2018, will be given one more year to comply.
The mandatory installation was first announced in November 2023, as part of efforts to improve the safety of workers being ferried in lorries.
The plan to increase the maximum penalty is among a series of new measures to push lorry owners into installing speed limiters as required.
These measures are:
- A Productivity Solutions Grant provided by Enterprise Singapore: Local small and medium enterprises can apply for the grant to receive funding of up to 50 per cent of the eligible costs, subject to an annual grant cap of S$30,000 per financial year. This will be for a time-limited period between Oct 1, 2025, and Mar 31, 2027, for lorries whose deadlines have not yet passed.
- Revised criteria for bizSAFE application: From Jan 1 next year, the speed limiter requirement will be incorporated into the Workplace Safety and Health Council’s risk management audit as part of the bizSAFE certification and renewal process. Companies found operating lorries without speed limiters will be flagged during the audits, and such companies may be unable to obtain or renew their bizSAFE certification.
- Remedial order for lorries caught speeding: Companies whose drivers are caught speeding in lorries will be issued a remedial order under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for committing an unsafe act at work. This will require the company to install speed limiters across all its remaining lorries ahead of their statutory deadlines or face fines of up to S$50,000.
"MHA and Traffic Police are also exploring with motor insurers the possibility of offering differentiated insurance premiums for lorries that have installed speed limiters, and rejection of insurance applications for non-compliant lorries after their installation deadline," SPF said.
The Traffic Police earlier announced that from Sep 14, workers from companies that have installed speed limiters on their lorries will be prioritised for enrolment in Class 4 driving lessons.
Penalties for speeding will also be increased from next year.
SPF said that since January 2024, the Traffic Police have been reminding lorry owners of the requirement through enforcement operations, industry engagements, as well as public awareness campaigns.
"TP has also worked with the industry to significantly ramp up the number of agents authorised to install speed limiters. There are 61 authorised agents as of Oct 1, 2025," it added.