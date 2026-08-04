Law passed to lower drink-driving limits, impose harsher penalties for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt

SINGAPORE: A law was passed in parliament on Tuesday (Aug 4) to lower the alcohol limits for drink-driving and impose harsher penalties for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

The Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was debated by 27 MPs on both sides of the House over five hours, raising concerns about whether the new penalties were still too lenient, if income-based fines should be considered, and how technology could be used to enhance enforcement.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann said that the Bill sought to strengthen accountability for the "most egregious road conduct", further deter driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and enhance the traffic police’s ability to enforce traffic offences.

Amendments include a new offence of purposeful endangerment, where an offender deliberately uses a vehicle to endanger another person’s life or safety, resulting in death or grievous hurt.

Ms Sim raised the case of Jarrett Tee, who deliberately swerved his car to cut off a motorcycle in 2024, causing the pillion rider to die.

Before doing so, he had said to his passengers: “Do you want to see motorcycle fly?”

Ms Sim said: "Yet the most serious charge that the offender could face based on the facts of the case was dangerous driving causing death, which carries a maximum imprisonment sentence of eight years.

“The government's view is that such conduct must face harsher consequences.”