LTA awards S$326 million contract for tunnels in Downtown Line extension
Construction works to connect the Downtown Line to the North-South Line are expected to begin by the second quarter of 2026, with passenger service targeted to commence in 2035.
SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jan 15) that the first civil contract for the extension of the Downtown Line (DTL) that will connect it to the North-South Line (NSL) has been awarded.
The contract, valued at S$326 million (US$253 million), was awarded to a joint venture between Woh Hup Engineering and Underground Technology Engineering Construction.
It is for the design and construction of two mainline tunnels between the first and second stations on the extension to the west side of the DTL, which comprises three stations.
The contract also includes the construction of a tunnel connection to Gali Batu Depot, along with associated additions and alteration works within the depot.
LTA noted that Woh Hup Engineering - a Singapore-registered company specialising in infrastructure and building projects - is currently involved in the design and construction of Punggol Interchange station and tunnels for the Cross Island Line's (CRL) Punggol extension, as well as Loyang station and tunnels for phase 1 of the CRL.
Underground Technology Engineering Construction is currently involved in the construction of tunnels between Aviation Park station and the Changi East depot for the CRL.
The DTL expansion will link the DTL from Bukit Panjang MRT station to the NSL, and is slated to open for passenger service in 2035.
The first station after Bukit Panjang will be an underground station located along Sungei Kadut Avenue. The second station will be a new terminal station for the DTL, which will be an underground interchange station.
It will be connected to a third station, an aboveground NSL station that will be built between Yew Tee and Kranji stations.
ENGINEERING WORKS
Construction works for the DTL extension are expected to begin by the second quarter of 2026, LTA said.
Under the civil contract, three bored tunnels, each about 1km long and 21m deep, will be designed and constructed beneath Sungei Kadut Avenue, Sungei Kadut Way and Woodlands Road, LTA said.
The tunnels will be built close to the NSL and existing infrastructure, such as Sungei Pang Sua and Pang Sua Canal. A cut-and-cover tunnel will be built at Gali Batu Depot as part of a new reception track, LTA added.
Real-time monitoring and safety measures will be implemented during the tunnelling works, LTA said.
“During the construction, LTA and its appointed contractor will maintain regular contact with residents and stakeholders, and provide regular updates on the progress of the works,” it added.
LTA and the contractor will implement necessary mitigation measures to ensure ground stability and safe construction, and minimise impact to nearby stakeholders and infrastructure, it said.
It added that an environmental impact assessment has been carried out and that all necessary mitigation measures outlined in the Environmental Monitoring and Management Plan will be implemented.
“LTA and the contractor will also continue to engage the various stakeholders, including nature groups, during the construction works.”
When completed, the DTL extension will shorten travel times for commuters travelling to and from the north and north-western parts of Singapore, LTA said.
It will also provide improved access to existing and new areas such as Yew Tee and the future Sungei Kadut Eco-District, as well as amenities such as the Rail Corridor and Pang Sua Park Connector.