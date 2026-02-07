Restoration of bus arrival timing system more than 90% complete: LTA

SINGAPORE: The availability of bus arrival timings through the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system has been restored to more than 90 per cent, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Saturday (Feb 7).

"Instances of missing arrival timings or longer headways are expected to continue to decrease as the Expected Time of Arrival system performance stabilises," the authority added.

The ETA system provides estimated bus arrival timings at bus stops and on transport applications. It has been malfunctioning since Jan 10, with technical issues causing long wait times to be displayed.

LTA said that it has been working with the contractor for the ETA system to rectify the issues, which prevented buses from transmitting location data to a central server.

"The restoration involved clearing the memory cache and manually updating firmware for the transmitters on 4,000 buses," LTA said, adding that the transmitters had to be replaced in some cases.

"LTA has also started upgrading the fare and bus fleet management systems, which will be completed within the next two years," it said.