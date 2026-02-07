Restoration of bus arrival timing system more than 90% complete: LTA
Instances of missing arrival timings or longer headways are expected to continue to decrease as the performance of the Expected Time of Arrival system stabilises, said the Land Transport Authority.
SINGAPORE: The availability of bus arrival timings through the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system has been restored to more than 90 per cent, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Saturday (Feb 7).
"Instances of missing arrival timings or longer headways are expected to continue to decrease as the Expected Time of Arrival system performance stabilises," the authority added.
The ETA system provides estimated bus arrival timings at bus stops and on transport applications. It has been malfunctioning since Jan 10, with technical issues causing long wait times to be displayed.
LTA said that it has been working with the contractor for the ETA system to rectify the issues, which prevented buses from transmitting location data to a central server.
"The restoration involved clearing the memory cache and manually updating firmware for the transmitters on 4,000 buses," LTA said, adding that the transmitters had to be replaced in some cases.
"LTA has also started upgrading the fare and bus fleet management systems, which will be completed within the next two years," it said.
LTA initially said on Jan 22 that the system restoration would take four days, following a first reset on Jan 21.
LTA had said that its engineers and the ETA system contractor identified a "memory cache build-up" in on-board systems, which affected around half of the bus fleet across all operators. It added that technicians were required to physically service the affected on-board devices.
The system was switched back on at the start of passenger service on Jan 23, but bus arrival timings were not fully available or accurate as restoration and testing continued.
It then said on Jan 27 that the system would not be fully restored until early this week. It added then that issues affecting about 3,000 buses had been resolved and that the system would be "restored to 85 per cent" by the morning of Jan 28.
On Jan 27, LTA also said that another 1,000 buses were found to have required manual firmware updates.
Buses have continued to operate at their usual frequencies throughout.