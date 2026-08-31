Land Transport Authority to get new chairman

SINGAPORE: Former Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) permanent secretary Pang Kin Keong has been appointed chairman of the Land Transport Authority (LTA), succeeding Mr Alan Chan, who has held the post for more than a decade.

Mr Pang's three-year term will begin on Tuesday (Sep 1), the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Monday.

He most recently served as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs from 2017 until his retirement from the Administrative Service in June 2026, dedicating 35 years to the public service.

Mr Pang has served as a member of the LTA board since Apr 1, 2026.

“In his new appointment as chairman of the LTA, Mr Pang will contribute his extensive experience in public administration, particularly as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport from Jul 1, 2012, to Aug 31, 2017.

“His leadership will be invaluable in guiding the LTA board to continue advancing Singapore’s land transport priorities of building an efficient, sustainable and people-centric land transport system,” MOT said.

Mr Chan, whom Mr Pang succeeds, has chaired the LTA board since Apr 1, 2016.

He played an instrumental role in shaping Singapore’s land transport system during a period of “significant transformation and global uncertainty, including during the COVID-19 pandemic”, said MOT.

During his tenure, Singapore completed the Downtown Line and Circle Line and progressively opened the Thomson-East Coast Line, while projects including the Jurong Region Line and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link advanced.

Mr Chan has also been "a champion of innovation, sustainability and capability building", the ministry said.

“The Ministry of Transport and LTA would like to express our deep appreciation to Mr Chan for his distinguished service and invaluable contributions to LTA and Singapore’s land transport sector.”

BOARD MEMBERSHIP CHANGES

Of the 15 board members for the next term, four are newly appointed.

They are Mr Chan Tsan (chief executive of Home Team Science & Technology Agency), Mr Darren Teo (chief executive of Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies), Professor Phoon Kok Kwang (president of Singapore University of Technology and Design) and Ms Yvonne Lim (chief planner of Urban Redevelopment Authority).

Five members will be stepping down from the LTA board on Sep 1: Mr Richard Lim, Mr Mohd Sa’at Abdul Rahman, Professor Tan Thiam Soon, Ms Hwang Yu-Ning and Mr Ng Chad-Son.

“The Ministry of Transport would like to thank the outgoing members for their contributions to the LTA and welcome on board the new members,” it said.