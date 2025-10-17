LTA 'supportive' of on-site OBU installation services by authorised installers at locations like condominiums
"These onsite installations must comply with the same installation standards and protocols as those carried out at designated centres," said LTA.
SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Oct 17) said it is "supportive" of on-site ERP 2.0 on-board unit (OBU) installation services provided by authorised installers at places like condominiums.
In response to queries from CNA, an LTA spokesperson said such services, which have been provided at locations such as condominiums and "a mix of public and private entities", provide added convenience for vehicle owners and encourage the installation of the OBU.
CNA understands that these entities include government institutions and private companies.
"These additional mobile installation services are provided by LTA-appointed and authorised installers, which include VICOM, Indeco, and STA Inspection. LTA is supportive of these arrangements, which are typically made upon request, as they provide added convenience for vehicle owners," said the spokesperson.
In a circular seen by CNA, a condominium had last month informed residents of an on-site installation carried out by an LTA-authorised installer.
"While most installations are conducted at designated workshops or installation centres, on-site installations may be arranged if there is sufficient demand within a development and the site conditions are suitable," said the spokesperson.
"These on-site installations must comply with the same installation standards and protocols as those carried out at designated centres."
LTA said in a Facebook post in August that around 700,000 vehicles have already been equipped with the OBU.
CNA has asked LTA how many vehicles have yet to have the OBUs installed.
Motorists can book OBU installation appointments directly with authorised workshops, without needing to wait for an official LTA notification or use the LTA booking portal.