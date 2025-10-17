LTA 'supportive' of on-site OBU installation services by authorised installers at locations like condominiums

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Oct 17) said it is "supportive" of on-site ERP 2.0 on-board unit (OBU) installation services provided by authorised installers at places like condominiums.

In response to queries from CNA, an LTA spokesperson said such services, which have been provided at locations such as condominiums and "a mix of public and private entities", provide added convenience for vehicle owners and encourage the installation of the OBU.



CNA understands that these entities include government institutions and private companies.

"These additional mobile installation services are provided by LTA-appointed and authorised installers, which include VICOM, Indeco, and STA Inspection. LTA is supportive of these arrangements, which are typically made upon request, as they provide added convenience for vehicle owners," said the spokesperson.

In a circular seen by CNA, a condominium had last month informed residents of an on-site installation carried out by an LTA-authorised installer.