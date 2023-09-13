LTA to look into supply of taxi, ride-hailing services in review of point-to-point industry

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will look into the supply of taxi and ride-hailing services, as part of a review of the point-to-point industry structure and regulatory framework.

There has been increased demand for such services in recent years – from about 517,000 daily trips in November 2020 to 613,000 daily trips in July this year.

The review will focus on three objectives, including the availability and reliability of rides.

"We want to improve the stability of point-to-point supply over the course of the day, such as during late-night hours where there are some shortages in the supply of rides," said LTA.

"As point-to-point services become more important in the daily lives of Singaporeans, operators must be able to provide these services with minimal disruptions and downtime," it added.

The third objective is to ensure that such services cater to the needs of commuter groups such as wheelchair users and families with young children.