Main culprit in wife-sharing rape cases wants to appeal, claims wife wants lighter sentence

SINGAPORE: The main culprit in a series of wife-sharing rape cases where women were drugged and raped will be mounting an appeal.

He claimed his wife - the main victim in the case - wanted him to ask for a lighter sentence.

He also said he was appealing because he was "not able to be represented by a defence counsel at the point of pleading guilty".

The 42-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to 29 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane last month for conspiring with five men to have his wife drugged and raped over a period of eight years.

The man, identified only as J to protect the victims' identities, also conspired with two men to rape their wife or ex-wife.

According to a judgment published on Friday (Jun 16), the former safety officer is appealing against his sentence on two grounds.

First, his wife's "wish" that he could "seek the honourable courts' leniency for a lighter sentence", and second, that he was "not able to be represented by a defence counsel" when he pleaded guilty.

Justice See Kee Oon briefly addressed these two grounds.

"Even granting the accused the benefit of doubt that (his wife) had in fact expressed such a wish ... no contemporaneous written mitigation plea from (her) was put forth on his behalf when he pleaded guilty before me," said the judge.

He noted that none of J's family members appeared to be present in the courtroom, as well. All that J had to show as a demonstration of his wife's purported support from him was a letter from March 2020, which was superseded by certain events.