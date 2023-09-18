No 'malicious intent' from incident where Malaysia-registered helicopter entered Singapore airspace: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: There was no "malicious intent" arising from the incident where a Malaysia-registered civilian helicopter entered Singapore airspace on Aug 9, resulting in the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) scrambling two F-16 jets, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Monday (Sep 18).

In a written answer, Dr Ng said that the helicopter had been contracted to take photographs of a Malaysia-registered oil rig that was being transported from Pasir Gudang to Miri, Sarawak when it mistakenly entered Singapore’s airspace without authorisation.

“Our assessment is that there was no malicious intent arising from this incident,” he said.

Dr Ng was responding to a question from MP Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) on whether the safety of any aircraft had been compromised by this incident and what measures would be implemented to prevent similar occurrences in the future.