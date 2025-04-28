Malaysia's Islamic party distances itself from leaders' comments on Singapore election, but says reaction 'exaggerated'

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Islamic party said on Monday (Apr 28) that the recent social media posts by two of its leaders who commented on Singapore's election are "personal views" and do not reflect the party's official stance.

However, it added that Singapore's reaction to the posts was "exaggerated".

The posts in question can no longer be viewed by Facebook users in Singapore after authorities here directed Meta to block access, saying there had been attempts by foreigners to influence the General Election.

The comments were posted by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) national treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad, and PAS Selangor youth chief Mohamed Sukri Omar reposted Mr Zulfikar’s post.

Two articles were also published in the PAS newsletter, one of which named several Malay opposition candidates running in GE2025, highlighting their educational and career backgrounds. The other criticised Singapore’s housing policies, linking them to immigration.

In a media statement on Monday, PAS secretary general Takiyuddin Hassan said: "It must be emphasised that the posts in question represent their personal views and in no way reflect PAS' official policy or stance as a political party - whether regarding Singapore as a nation ot its ongoing processes.

"PAS believes that both individuals were merely expressing their personal opinions without any intention to interfere, let alone influence the outcome of the election scheduled for May 3, as alleged."

Mr Takiyuddin said that while PAS respects Singapore's concerns on the matter, it also believes that Singapore's reaction was "somewhat exaggerated and unilateral", given the party's good relations with the Singapore government.

PAS noted that the two party leaders have denied the allegations of foreign interference.

"PAS' policy of maintaining formal bilateral relations as the legitimate channel for conveying any views of discussing matters of mutual interest - including with the Singapore government - as practised thus far, clearly proved that these allegations were inaccurate or untrue," it added.