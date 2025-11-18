Logo
Malaysian man charged with overseeing scam call centre in Cambodia targeting Singaporeans
The call centre targeted and cheated victims in Singapore, with a related syndicate believed to be responsible for losses by victims of at least S$41 million.

Malaysian Bernard Goh Yie Shen, 24, is believed to be a member of an organised criminal group based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, which was purportedly involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singaporean victims. Goh was arrested on Nov 17, 2025. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

Lydia Lam
18 Nov 2025 01:21PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2025 02:20PM)
SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man was charged in court on Tuesday (Nov 18) with overseeing the operations of a scam call centre in Cambodia that targeted victims in Singapore.

Bernard Goh Yie Shen, 24, was handed one count under the Organised Crime Act of engaging in conduct he knew would facilitate the commission of cheating in Singapore.

His alleged overseeing of the call centre in Phnom Penh furthered the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised criminal group, or syndicate, the charge read.

Goh was deported from Cambodia and is believed to be a member of the syndicate, which allegedly perpetrated government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims.

The syndicate is believed to be responsible for at least 438 such cases, involving losses of at least S$41 million (US$31.5 million), the police said in a statement.

The syndicate operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, and was disrupted during a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Cambodian National Police in September this year.

Goh was deported to Malaysia, where he was arrested and handed over to SPF.

His charging comes a day after two Singaporeans were charged with being scam callers in Cambodia.

Goh was remanded for investigations.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to five years' jail, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

There are 31 suspects who remain at large, including Singaporeans and Malaysians. The alleged leader of the syndicate, Singaporean Ng Wei Liang, is one of them.

Source: CNA/ll

