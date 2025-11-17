2 Singaporean men charged with being scam callers in Cambodia-based syndicate

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men were charged on Monday (Nov 17) with being scam callers in a Cambodia-based syndicate targeting and cheating victims in Singapore.

Wayne Soh You Chen, 27, and Brian Sie Eng Fa, 32, were accused of being scam callers in a call centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, around Sep 9 this year.

The two men were each given one charge under the Organised Crime Act for engaging in conduct which they knew would facilitate the commission of cheating.

They are accused of furthering the illegal purpose of a "locally linked organised criminal group".

According to an earlier police statement, Soh was deported from Cambodia while Sie was arrested during a raid in Khon Kaen, Thailand.

Both men are among 34 suspects wanted by the Singapore Police Force for being part of an organised criminal group.

SPF and their Cambodian counterparts had disrupted the criminal syndicate perpetrating government official impersonation scams in Singapore in September.

The syndicate, which was secretly operating out of a scam centre in Phnom Penh, is believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported cases, involving losses of more than S$41 million (US$31.6 million), the police said.

In custody in Singapore are the alleged syndicate leader's brother and girlfriend, Ng Wei Kang and Christy Neo Wei En, who remain remanded after unsuccessful bids for bail.

The alleged syndicate leader, Singaporean Ng Wei Liang, is at large along with 31 others.

Soh and Sie were deported to Singapore and arrested on arrival on Nov 16.

After being charged on Monday, they will be remanded for investigations and will return to court on Nov 24.

If convicted of engaging in conduct they know will facilitate the commission of any serious offence in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a syndicate, the men can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.