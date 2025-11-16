Two Singaporeans linked to Phnom Penh-based scam syndicate to be charged after deportation from Cambodia, Thailand

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men believed to be members of a Cambodia-based scam syndicate will be charged in court on Monday (Nov 17) after they were deported from Cambodia and Thailand, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday.

The two men, aged 27 and 32, are believed to be part of a group of 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians wanted by the police for their involvement in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims.

The organised criminal group, operating out of Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, is believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported scam cases involving losses of at least S$41 million (US$31.6 million).

The group was disrupted during a joint operation by SPF and the Cambodian National Police (CNP) on Sep 9, 2025. As part of ongoing investigations, the SPF had earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the criminal group.

The 27-year-old man, Wayne Soh You Chen, was arrested by CNP in Phnom Penh, and the 32-year-old man, Brian Sie Eng Fa, was arrested by the Royal Thai Police (RTP) during a raid in Khon Kaen, Thailand, said SPF in a news release.

"Both men are among the 34 suspects wanted by the SPF for being part of an organised criminal group," said the police. "The arrests follow close collaboration and intelligence sharing between the SPF, RTP, and CNP."

Both men were deported to Singapore and arrested on their arrival on Sunday, SPF said.

They will be charged in court on Monday with facilitating the commission of a serious offence in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised crime group under the Organised Crime Act.

If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to five years, fined for up to S$100,000, or both.

"The SPF would like to extend our appreciation to RTP and CNP for their strong support, and will continue to work closely with our foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend persons who perpetrate scams," said the police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspects should call SPF at 1800 255 0000, the police added. Overseas callers can reach SPF by calling +65 6255 0000. Information on the suspects can also be submitted to SPF online.

All information received by SPF will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.