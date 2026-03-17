Singaporean who absconded while on bail deported from Thailand, to face vice charges
The 40-year-old man is suspected to have operated vice activities in Singapore remotely while based in Thailand.
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been arrested after being deported from Thailand and will be charged over vice-related offences and absconding while on court bail, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Mar 17).
The man, 40, was among 17 people arrested during islandwide operations on Oct 21, 2024, for suspected vice-related and drug offences. He was subsequently charged under the Women's Charter and released on bail, with his passport impounded.
However, he failed to attend a court mention on Dec 12, 2024. An arrest warrant was issued, and investigations later found that he had left Singapore illegally.
SPF's Criminal Investigation Department, working with the Royal Thai Police, tracked the man to Thailand's Chonburi province, and he was arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan province during a joint transnational operation on Feb 24, 2026.
He is suspected to have continued operating vice activities in Singapore remotely while based in Thailand, said SPF.
On the same day that the suspect was arrested in Thailand, three women aged between 25 and 38 were arrested near River Valley Road and Geylang Lorong 32 in Singapore for their suspected involvement in vice-related offences. Investigations are ongoing.
The man was deported with the assistance of Thailand’s Immigration Bureau and arrested upon arrival in Singapore on Mar 17. He is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday with additional offences under the Women's Charter and the Criminal Procedure Code.
Under the Women's Charter, those convicted of living on the earnings of prostitution can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to S$100,000. Those who operate or manage brothels or facilitate vice activities face fines of up to S$100,000, jail terms of up to five years, or both.
Those found guilty of illegal departure under the Immigration Act face fines of up to S$2,000, jail terms of up to six months, or both. The offence of absconding while on bail carries a penalty of up to three years' jail, a fine, or both.