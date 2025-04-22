Man who allegedly molested air stewardess on Singapore Airlines flight charged

SINGAPORE: A man accused of molesting a 28-year-old cabin crew member on a flight to Singapore was charged on Tuesday (Apr 22).

Rajat, who goes by one name, allegedly placed his hands on her hip near the buttock area during a Singapore Airlines flight on Feb 28.

Court documents indicate that the incident occurred on a flight from Australia. There is a gag order on the victim's identity and any details that might lead to her identification.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, Rajat, a 20-year-old Indian national, said he intended to plead guilty.

In a media release on Monday, the Singapore Police Force said preliminary investigations found that during the flight, the victim was escorting a female passenger to the toilet when she noticed a piece of tissue paper on the floor.

As the stewardess bent forward to pick it up, the man allegedly appeared behind her, grasped her and pushed her into the lavatory with him, the police said.

The female passenger, who witnessed the incident, helped the victim out of the toilet immediately.

The incident was then reported to the cabin supervisor and the man was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division once the plane arrived at Changi Airport.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed up to three years, fined and caned.

Rajat's case will be heard again on May 14.