Man arrested for murder after woman found dead at Choa Chu Kang block

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was arrested for murder on Tuesday evening (May 26) after police officers found a woman lying motionless at a Choa Chua Kang block.

At about 8.55pm on Tuesday, the police received a call for assistance at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, they said in response to CNA's query.



Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying motionless at a lift lobby on the 12th floor.



The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, police said.



A 22-year-old man was arrested for murder and conveyed to the hospital.



Preliminary investigations revealed both were known to each other.