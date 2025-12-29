Man arrested over attempted smuggling of over 3.2kg of cannabis, 1.7kg of Ice at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after he attempted to smuggle more than 3.2kg of cannabis and 1.7kg of Ice.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Monday (Dec 29) that the Malaysian was referred for enhanced checks at the checkpoint on Dec 22 based on information received from its Integrated Targeting Centre.

“ICA officers uncovered two black bundles believed to contain controlled drugs in the man’s bag. Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks,” the agency said.

“A total of seven bundles believed to contain drugs were found.”

The drugs have an estimated street value of over S$237,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of about 1,440 abusers for a week, ICA said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, anyone who imports into or exports from Singapore more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

“ICA will continue to work with the various controlling agencies and conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders,” ICA added.