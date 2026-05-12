Man to be charged after allegedly making over 1,000 silent calls to police in a week

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 13) for allegedly making over 1,000 silent calls to police hotlines in a week.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Tuesday that it received more than 1,035 calls from the man via several neighbourhood police centre hotlines between Apr 21 and Apr 28.

"The man took elaborate measures to conceal his identity, including using a foreign number to make the calls and remaining silent during the calls," SPF said.

Following ground enquiries, officers from the Woodlands police division established the identity of the man and arrested him on May 11.

The man will be charged with obstructing public servants in the discharge of their public functions and transacting a SIM card registered using another person's personal information for criminal activity.

"The police take a serious view of persons who make silent or false calls to police hotlines to obstruct their duties and will spare no effort to trace and prosecute such callers in court where necessary," SPF said.

If convicted of obstructing a public servant, he faces up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$2,500 (US$1,960) or both.

If convicted of using a SIM card registered using another person's personal information for criminal activity, he faces up to three years in jail, a maximum fine of S$10,000 or both.