Man charged with driving under the influence of etomidate, killing motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: A man was charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 10) over his erratic driving on an expressway that caused a collision, killing a motorcyclist and grievously injuring a pillion rider.

Puah Zhe Cong, a 34-year-old Singaporean, was given seven charges in relation to the incident in the wee hours of Jun 5, 2025 along the Central Expressway towards the Seletar Expressway.

The charges include driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving causing death, grievous hurt and hurt, failing to stop after an accident and leaving the accident scene with the vehicle.

According to a police statement, Puah had been driving "erratically" at about 1.15am that day, causing other vehicles to take evasive action to avoid him.

Puah then allegedly stopped his car in the middle of the expressway, obstructing traffic.

A motorcyclist collided with the stationary vehicle and both the rider and his pillion fell into the path of oncoming traffic.

As a result, the 20-year-old motorcyclist died from serious injuries while his 28-year-old male pillion rider suffered fractures to his spine and ankle, along with liver lacerations and other injuries.

Puah allegedly fled the scene in his car immediately after the accident.