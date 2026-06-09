Man to be charged with driving under influence of etomidate, causing death of motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man involved in a fatal road accident will be charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 10) with driving under the influence of etomidate and other traffic offences.

In a news release on Tuesday evening, the police said that at about 1.15am on Jun 5, 2025, they were alerted to an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) involving two cars and a motorcycle.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he subsequently died from multiple grievous injuries, said the police.

The pillion rider, a 28-year-old man, suffered grievous injuries, including a spinal fracture, liver lacerations, head injury, right ankle fracture and multiple abrasions, police added.

The passenger of the other car, a man also aged 28, sought medical treatment for bodily pain after the accident.

Investigations found that the suspect had driven erratically, forcing motorists to take evasive action to avoid him. He eventually left his car stationary in the middle of the expressway, obstructing traffic.

This resulted in the motorcycle colliding with the stationary vehicle, before both the rider and his pillion fell into the path of oncoming traffic.

"The 34-year-old male car driver did not render assistance to the rider and allegedly fled the scene in his car immediately after the accident. He also failed to report the accident to the police within 24 hours as required," said the police.