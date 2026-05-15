Woman, 21, gets reformative training after getting caught with Kpods twice

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old woman was ordered on Friday (May 15) to undergo reformative training for a minimum of 12 months after she was caught twice by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) with etomidate-laced vapes, known as Kpods.

Tan Xin Yi pleaded guilty to two counts of knowingly having in her possession a Kpod on two separate occasions.

Authorities have warned that inhaling etomidate directly into the lungs can cause side effects such as spasms, breathing issues and seizures.

Tan was first caught with a Kpod on Aug 16, 2025 at Club Poseidon in Excelsior Shopping Centre on Coleman Street, according to charge sheets. She was found with a Kpod again at the same club just over a month later on Sep 28, 2025.

A prosecutor from HSA told the court that Tan was found unsuitable for probation, noting as well that the accused's mother was "permissive".

She also said Tan's risk of reoffending is high. The accused was found suitable for reformative training and ordered to undergo it. Tan asked to defer her sentence by two weeks so she could spend time with her mother and settle personal matters.

The court granted it and Tan is expected to commence her sentence on Jun 3.

For possessing etomidate, a poison listed under the Poisons Act 1938, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,800), or both.