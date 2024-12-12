42-year-old man charged with murder of woman in Hougang
Du Zaixing is in remand with permission to visit the scene of the crime for investigations.
SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man was on Thursday (Dec 12) charged with the murder of a 34-year-old woman at Block 210, Hougang Street 21.
Du Zaixing, a Chinese national, is accused of causing the death of Ms Dao Thi Hong at a ground-floor unit at around 11.05am on Tuesday.
Charge sheets did not state how Ms Dao died.
The offence of murder carries the death penalty.
Du appeared in court via video-link from his place of remand, wearing a dark T-shirt. He followed the proceedings through a Mandarin interpreter.
He will be remanded for one week with permission to be taken out for investigations. The police prosecutor said Du's physical presence was required for scene visits and to recover evidence.
The court granted the application and scheduled the next mention of his case on Dec 19.
The police previously said that they were alerted to the case at about 11.05am on Tuesday.
Three people were taken to hospital, including the victim and a 26-year-old man, who were found with stab wounds. The victim later died in hospital.
Du was arrested at the scene. He was found with injuries sustained in the alleged attack, and taken to the hospital.
Several retail outlets, including a fruit stall, a gold shop and a hardware shop, were cordoned off when CNA visited the scene on Tuesday.