Man, 59, charged with murder after fatal fight at Lengkok Bahru

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (Jul 22) with murder following a fatal fight at Lengkok Bahru on Monday.

Ng Swee Seng was arrested at the scene after a fight at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru.

He is accused of causing the death of 59-year-old Thiyagarajan Karunakaran at the 16th-floor common corridor of the block, at about 4.45pm.

Appearing via videolink, Ng, dressed in a red shirt, said through a Mandarin interpreter: "If I hear sounds, I will scold people."

He added that he had heard a voice.

Ng will be remanded for medical examination and will return to court for the next mention on Aug 12.

The police previously said that they received calls for assistance at about 4.45pm on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying motionless at a lift lobby on the 16th floor.

Mr Thiyagarajan was taken to National University Hospital, where he died.

Ng was arrested at the scene, and preliminary police investigations revealed that both parties knew each other.

If convicted of murder, Ng could face the death penalty.