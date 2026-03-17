Man charged with insulting religious belief by placing offensive note and pork outside flat

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Tuesday (Mar 17) with insulting the religious belief of a Muslim woman by placing a piece of pork on the door step of her flat and sticking an offensive note on the gate.

Daniel Goh, a 36-year-old Singaporean, was handed one count of knowingly engaging in conduct that insults the religious belief of another person in Singapore.

According to the charge sheet, Goh allegedly placed the meat on the door step of a flat at Block 838, Tampines Street 82 at about 5.35am on Mar 15, 2026.

This was during the fasting month of Ramadan.

He is also accused of sticking a handwritten note containing words that are offensive the victim's religion on the unit's gate.

Goh was remanded for medical examination and will return to court later this month.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to the incident and identified the alleged perpetrator's identity, arresting him within four hours of the report.

The police said they take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore's racial and religious harmony.

If convicted of insulting the religious belief of the victim, Goh could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.