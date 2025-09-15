Man charged with having Class A controlled drugs including meth in vape cartridges

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man accused of drug trafficking has been handed fresh charges of possessing vape cartridges that contained Class A controlled drugs.

Lim Heong Sheng is accused of possessing vape cartridges containing methamphetamine and MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid or designer drug.

The Singaporean allegedly had those on him on Jan 16 this year at a parking lot at Block 657, Jurong West Street 65.

Along with these charges, Lim was accused of having other drugs on him at the parking lot. These include a packet of cannabis, a packet of ketamine and drug utensils.

Lim has been remanded since Jan 18.

His other alleged offences include trafficking meth and possessing ammunition illegally. He allegedly had a single 7.62mm hollow point round in a laptop bag in the boot of his vehicle at the parking lot on Jan 16.

If convicted of possessing vape cartridges with Class A controlled drugs in them, Lim could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000 (US$15,600), or both.