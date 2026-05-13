Man on trial for exposing himself in public toilet told police he had been raped, then recanted

SINGAPORE: A man who went on trial on Wednesday (May 13) for exposing his private parts to another man in a public toilet allegedly called the police and lied that he had been raped.

He later told a police officer while recording a statement that he was not a victim of rape.

Shalmon Christopher, a 25-year-old Singaporean, is contesting one count of intentionally exposing his private parts without consent. During the hearing, the prosecution said Christopher has two other pending charges, but it did not elaborate on the nature of the charges.

The name of the alleged victim has been redacted from court documents as his identity is protected by a gag order.



The trial opened with two police officers testifying for the prosecution.

The alleged incident occurred in a toilet at Woodlands Mart on Apr 3, 2025, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng first called on a senior investigation officer (SIO) from the Woodlands Police Division, who said the accused called the police to inform them that he had been raped.

The SIO, who is part of the special victims team that handles sexual offences, interviewed Christopher to ask what had happened. It was then that Christopher said he was not a victim of rape and allegedly admitted that he had pulled down his pants and exposed himself to another person.

The police then recorded a statement from Christopher.

District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan asked Christopher, who was unrepresented, if he had given the statement voluntarily. He replied that he was "in a poor mental state" and had been crying due to personal issues.

He told the court that he gave the statement "not knowingly" and that he was "60 to 70 per cent intoxicated" as he had consumed alcohol prior to his interactions with the police. He added that he was not fully conscious when he called them about the rape.

Later in the hearing, Christopher said he had not been intoxicated when the statement was recorded and apologised for saying he had been. He also claimed that everything around him was foggy and that he did not take up the SIO's offer to amend his statement as he was "genuinely scared of the police".

While cross-examining the SIO, Christopher asked how the officer determined that he was in a stable state of mind. The SIO replied saying he had assessed that the accused was able to hold up a conversation and could respond to the questions asked.

Christopher was arrested on Apr 3, 2025 for allegedly exposing himself and the case was handed over to the general investigation team.

The IO under the general investigation team was the second witness called by the prosecution. He had retrieved three video clips from Woodlands Mart's management office, which were played in court.

They showed the accused and alleged victim entering and leaving the toilet.

The trial continues.

If convicted of intentionally exposing private parts for the purpose of causing alarm, an offender can be jailed for up to one year, fined, or both.