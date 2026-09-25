What happens after an animal dies at the Singapore Zoo? Meet the vet who investigates every death

SINGAPORE: Two yellow-spotted river turtles were found dead in the same week at the Singapore Zoo about a month ago.

For Dr Hsu Chia-Da, the timing immediately raised a troubling possibility: Could there be a disease outbreak?

“When two animals die back-to-back, (we) always think maybe there’s a disease outbreak,” said the senior veterinary pathologist at Mandai Wildlife Group.

“But sometimes, it just happens.”

Finding out which was the case fell to the 43-year-old.

For one of the turtles, determining what had killed it was complicated by the condition in which it had been found – it had been in water overnight before its carcass was discovered. In Singapore’s heat, decomposition can happen quickly.

“The longer the carcass is outside, the more … bacteria starts to grow, and we cannot find out the (cause that) killed the animal,” Dr Hsu said.

“The main issue in Southeast Asia is that the temperature is always hot, so they decompose much faster.”

After examining the turtles, Dr Hsu could rule out some possibilities but could not give a definitive answer.

“There’re no obvious signs of trauma and infection,” he said, adding that however, he could not conclusively rule out potential infection.

As a precaution, he suggested keepers closely monitor the enclosure for a period of time and bring in any animal showing symptoms of illness, such as a loss of appetite.

EVERY DEATH COMES TO HIM

For the past decade, Dr Hsu has been searching for answers in what animals leave behind, examining their bodies for clues that can help veterinarians and keepers provide better care.

Unlike clinical veterinarians, who diagnose and treat living animals, his work only begins after death.