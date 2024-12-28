Manmohan Singh reshaped and liberalised India’s economy: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh had reshaped the country's economy and set the stage for its remarkable growth, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as he expressed his condolences.

Dr Singh died on Thursday at the age of 92. He was the first Sikh to lead India, and was prime minister for two terms from 2004 to 2014.

"Dr Singh was a statesman who reshaped and liberalised India’s economy through his vision and determination. This set the stage for India’s remarkable growth and emergence as a key regional and global player," Mr Wong said in a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 28).

Mr Wong added that Singapore-India relations grew significantly under Dr Singh, noting that the landmark Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) was signed during his tenure.

"It was a milestone in our relations and laid the foundation for the strong economic partnership we enjoy today," Mr Wong wrote.

He also said Dr Singh played an important role in strengthening India’s engagement with ASEAN. Under his leadership, India joined the East Asia Summit in 2005 and actively supported ASEAN’s efforts in building a stronger regional architecture.

"Our thoughts are with the people of India during this period of grief," Mr Wong said.

India has declared seven days of state mourning. On Saturday, it accorded Dr Singh a state funeral with military honours, complete with a gun salute.

Dr Singh is credited with steering India to unprecedented economic growth and lifting hundreds of millions out of dire poverty.

During his first term in office, he guided the economy through a period of 9 per cent growth and sealed a landmark nuclear deal with the US that he said would help India meet its growing energy needs.

He was called one of India’s "most distinguished leaders" by Mr Modi.