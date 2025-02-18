Former national swimmer Mark Chay named as next SNOC secretary general

Having represented Singapore at the Olympic Games, Asian Games, SEA Games and Commonwealth Games, Mr Chay understands the aspirations and challenges of athletes, SNOC said.

He is also experienced in sports governance, having served as the chair of the SNOC Athletes’ Commission and Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) president, while he was a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2021 to 2023.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and Ms Fu both hailed Mr Chay's appointment.

"I think he is an excellent choice for this role, having dedicated his life to sport – first as an athlete, then as a sporting leader," said Mr Tong in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Mark has formidable experience in sports at the highest levels. As a former Olympian for Singapore at the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics, he knows first hand not only the sacrifices and struggles that athletes go through, but also the rewards and respect they can get when they succeed in their aspirations."

Ms Fu expressed her confidence that Mr Chay "will further propel the Olympic movement in Singapore and support our athletes in achieving sporting excellence".

On his goals when he takes on the role, Mr Chay, who will be stepping down from his current role as SNOC's vice-president, said his focus would be on supporting Team Singapore, as well as "fostering a sporting community rooted in friendship and respect, and inspiring the next generation to dream big”.

“I also believe in the importance of developing a strong pipeline of local sports administrators, equipping them to take on global roles and further strengthen Singapore’s presence on the international sports stage,” the 43-year-old added.

“By working closely with the sporting community, I look forward to advancing these efforts and celebrating the unifying and uplifting power of sport.”

Mr Chay told CNA in July last year he was inspired to take on multiple roles in coaching, administration and management in the sports ecosystem, after seeing athletes from all over the world competing at their best.

“That was when I had this switch between swimming for myself to actually having sports as a mission,” he said then.

“Being an athlete is not just having the opportunity to yourself but giving opportunities to other people.”