Next phase of marriage and parenthood recommendations to cover work-life balance, education stress: Indranee
Families need supportive environments, and government, employers, businesses and community organisations all have a part to play, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah.
SINGAPORE: The workgroup on marriage and parenthood will look at work-life balance and education stress in its next phase of recommendations, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah on Friday (Oct 23).
Speaking at a DBS Foundation event at the Institute of Technical Education College Central, Ms Indranee, who chairs the workgroup, said its work will also cover more progressive workplace practices, fertility and maternal health, among other areas.
This comes after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced enhanced childcare leave, more affordable childcare and more financial support for parents at this year’s National Day Rally.
In an interview after the rally, Ms Indranee, who is in the PMO's National Population and Talent Division, acknowledged that changing workplace attitudes is the harder challenge in supporting parenthood.
On Friday, she said rising life expectancies and an uncertain world with multiple responsibilities make care and support more important.
“Families are often the first line of support. They provide stability, encouragement and care through life’s ups and downs,” she said.
“But families themselves also need supportive environments. Government, employers, businesses, community organisations and individuals all have a part to play in creating a wider circle of support, so that families can thrive at every stage of life,” said Ms Indranee, who is also second minister for finance and national development.
The event's theme was The Future of Us: Building Better Lives Across Generations. Ms Indranee also spoke about the importance of connection and capability in Singapore’s super-aged society that has a low fertility rate.
CONNECTIONS, CAPABILITY
“People need strong connections and a sense of belonging, so that they have relationships and communities they can rely on,” she said.
Relationships and communities matter more as the world changes rapidly, she said. Technology may change how people work and interact, but people continue to need to trust and rely on others.
“Strong relationships are also the foundation on which marriages, families, and resilient communities are built,” she said.
Ms Indranee added that opportunities for people to meet, connect and develop a sense of belonging should be created intentionally, through well-designed and inclusive spaces that encourage participation in community life. She cited as an example the SG Youth Plan’s recognition of “third spaces” beyond home and school.
On capability, Ms Indranee said learning can no longer end with formal education as people live longer.
“Learning, adapting and contributing will increasingly be lifelong pursuits,” she said.
She pointed to the SkillsFuture AI Subscription that gives Singaporeans a complimentary six-month subscription to experiment with artificial intelligence tools.
Singapore is also progressively raising the retirement and re-employment ages and taking steps to support senior employment by promoting fractional employment and flexible work arrangements as some older Singaporeans want to continue working and contributing.
“Ultimately, capability is about giving Singaporeans the confidence, skills and opportunities to continue learning, adapting and contributing throughout their lives,” she said.