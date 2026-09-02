Economists raise Singapore's 2026 growth forecast to 5%: MAS survey

SINGAPORE: Private-sector economists have sharply raised their growth forecast for the Singapore economy this year to 5 per cent from 3.5 per cent.

The projection, released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in its latest survey of professional forecasters on Wednesday (Sep 2), is slightly lower than the Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) forecast of 5.5 per cent.

A total of 21 economists and analysts responded to the survey, MAS said

An escalation or prolonged conflict in the Middle East and a bursting of the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, with associated spillovers to financial markets, were the most frequently cited downside risks to Singapore's economic outlook.

"On the upside, all respondents identified a sustained AI-driven upturn in the technology cycle as a key support to Singapore's economic outlook," MAS said.

A de-escalation or resolution of the Middle East conflict and stronger-than-expected global growth were also cited as developments that could boost economic growth.