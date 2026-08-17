Singapore's non-oil exports expand 24.2% in July as AI demand remains strong

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 24.2 per cent in July from a year earlier, amid continued strong demand for artificial intelligence-related products, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said on Monday (Aug 17).

July’s growth extends the revised 20.8 per cent rise in June.

This data comes after the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) raised Singapore's economic growth forecast for 2026, citing a "better-than-expected performance" in the first six months of the year driven by an acceleration in global AI-related capital expenditure.

Electronic NODX drove growth, surging 112 per cent in July, compared to 105.1 per cent in June.

The surge was supported by "robust AI-related demand", EnterpriseSG said.

Exports of disk media products rose by 339.1 per cent year on year, while exports of PCs and integrated circuits rose by 120.8 per cent and 84.5 per cent respectively.

Non-electronics exports decreased by 2.3 per cent, led by a drop in pharmaceuticals, which fell by 56.7 per cent from a high base a year ago.

Petrochemical and food preparations exports also contributed to the decrease, falling 22.5 per cent and 17.9 per cent respectively.

Non-oil re-exports increased by 51.3 per cent in July, following a 60.3 per cent increase the month prior. The growth was also primarily driven by electronics, which rose by 75.2 per cent.

Total merchandise trade rose by 38.6 per cent, extending June's 49.3 per cent increase. Total exports rose by 40.6 per cent while total imports were up 36.3 per cent.

Among key markets, NODX to the United States, China, and Taiwan were up in July, while NODX to the 27 European Union countries declined.

In July, total trade stood at S$168 billion (US$131.4 billion), comprising S$77.7 billion in imports and S$90.3 billion in exports.