3 charged over alleged scheme to export China-made mattresses as Singapore goods to avoid US duties

Investigations uncovered an alleged scheme that operated between August 2022 and June 2025, involving goods with a total value of over S$23 million (US$18 million).

At the time, Chinese-made mattresses exported to the US were subject to anti-dumping duties, which were imposed in 2019 after the US Commerce Department determined such mattresses were being sold in the US at less than fair value.

“Singapore Customs takes a serious view of the falsification of trade declarations or the misuse of Certificates of Origin,” the agency said.

“Such conduct undermines the integrity of international trade documentation and can damage Singapore's standing as a trusted and reliable global trading hub.”

The men and companies have been charged with one or more offences relating to false declarations, false statements and incorrect trade descriptions.

If convicted of making false declarations or statements required under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act 1995, the men face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to two years’ jail or both.

If found guilty of making a false statement when applying for Certificates of Origin, the men may be fined up to S$100,000 or three times the value of the goods relating to the crime, whichever is greater, or up to two years’ jail or both.