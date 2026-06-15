Singapore launches new initiative to connect mayors from cities amid 'divided and fragmented' world

SINGAPORE: Singapore will launch a new initiative for mayors around the world to connect and exchange ideas, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Monday (Jun 15).

Such city-to-city cooperation matters more than ever in a world that feels "more divided and fragmented", Mr Wong said on the second day of the World Cities Summit (WCS) at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“Between countries, governments may not always see eye to eye on every geopolitical issue. But cities can still find common ground, exchange practical ideas and learn from one another’s experiences,” he said.

The summit, which runs from Jun 14 to Jun 16, brings together government leaders, industry experts and academics to discuss topics on urban liveability and sustainability challenges, among others.

City leaders are grappling with many of the same challenges, Mr Wong said.

These include harnessing technology and growing their economy while ensuring people are not left behind, bringing people from different backgrounds together while maintaining social cohesion, and meeting growing infrastructure needs while keeping cities sustainable and liveable.

"There are no perfect answers or silver bullets to these questions. Difficult trade-offs are unavoidable. Every city must navigate its own constraints and tap on its unique strengths to find its own path forward," he said.

"But no city has to do this alone. Because these are shared challenges, there is much we can learn from one another’s experiences."

The new initiative, called the Mayoral Fellowship, will extend opportunities for learning and exchange to leaders beyond the cities that have won the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize (LKYWCP), he added.

It is one of the three fellowships offered by the LKYWCP Network, which currently comprises 26 cities. The other two fellowships are the Research Fellowship and the Urban Leaders’ Fellowship.

The inaugural batch of fellows comprises mayors from Agra, Bucharest, Kigali, and Tshwane. Former mayors of Helsinki and Paris will participate as visiting fellows.

"After all, good ideas can come from anywhere, so we want this to be a platform for mayors to engage candidly with one another, share both their successes and setbacks, and build lasting relationships," Mr Wong said.

"I hope all of these exchanges will spark new ideas, forge enduring partnerships, and strengthen cooperation well beyond this week in Singapore," he added.