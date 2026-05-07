Age Well Neighbourhood initiative to be rolled out to three more areas as Singapore hits super-aged status

NEW AGE WELL NEIGHBOURHOODS

The Age Well Neighbourhood initiative was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the National Day Rally last year. The first site is in Toa Payoh.

Age Well Neighbourhoods will have a range of enhancements to active ageing centres, home personal care, community health posts and senior-friendly infrastructure

Seniors can take part in more active ageing programmes and receive health services at enhanced community health posts, which will be located with some active ageing centres.

At home, seniors with care needs can get after-hours assistance.

“This care ecosystem, combined with senior-friendly infrastructure, will support seniors to age well within their communities while providing caregivers greater peace of mind,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a joint press release.

These features will be introduced progressively to the three areas from this year.

Enhanced community health posts are already operating in Bedok and Tiong Bahru-Redhill, with Bukit Panjang to follow in September.

Besides booking appointments, residents have the option to walk in to these community health posts for basic health assessments, advice or help with accessing healthcare schemes and services.

The community health teams will also work with general practitioners and hospitals to support residents in achieving their health goals, including providing lifestyle coaching to help manage chronic conditions, supporting seniors living with frailty, and monitoring residents with more complex health needs.

Mr Ong said the ministries made sure that there are "different regions of Singapore supported by a different healthcare cluster".

“That way, our healthcare clusters can quickly build up the experience and capabilites to support Age Well Neighbourhoods and work with the community care sector. Once they learn the ropes, they can scale up their work even further."

Expanded home personal care offerings will be available from the first half of 2027 in Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill, and from the second half of 2027 in Bedok.

Care staff will be based within these Age Well Neighbourhoods and help eligible seniors with daily activities, including diaper changes, bathing or after-hours routine care, such as regular bed-turning.

“This allows for seniors to get the care they need when they need it, rather than waiting for the next scheduled visit,” the ministries said.

Seniors in these areas will also have improved access to active ageing programmes with the opening of additional active ageing centre touchpoints in the next two years.



Mr Ong said: “Our active ageing centres have come a long way. They are no longer just centres set up for seniors to run.

“They are places where seniors may step up to lead and to work with the active ageing centres. They organise activities, support neighbours and build a social network for their fellow residents."

More than 110,000 seniors will benefit from the developments in the four Age Well Neighbourhoods, said the ministries.