Woman and child locked on MBS balcony during robbery; three arrested after Shanghai-bound flight recalled

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a woman and locked her and her child on a balcony at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The police said on Tuesday (Jun 2) that they were alerted at about 7pm the day before to a case of robbery with hurt along Bayfront Avenue.

According to preliminary investigations, a 45-year-old woman visited the area after agreeing to exchange S$50,000 (US$39,000) worth of cash for foreign currency with someone she spoke to on a messaging platform.

The person, who claimed to offer foreign currency exchange services, instructed the victim to bring the cash there and said the exchanged amount would be deposited into her e-wallet.

The victim, who was accompanied by her child, met a man near Bayfront Avenue and was brought to a hotel room, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release.

A second man was waiting in the room’s bathroom, they added.

CNA understands that the hotel is MBS.

When the woman produced the cash, one of the men allegedly restrained her by the neck and demanded that she hand over the money, said the police.

“The victim and her child were subsequently locked in the balcony of the room and sustained minor injuries from the incident,” they added.

The police managed to establish the identities of the three men within four hours after the incident was reported, and found they had boarded a Shanghai-bound flight at Changi Airport.

The plane was recalled to the gate, and the men were arrested.

Cash amounting to about S$50,000 was recovered and seized from them, said the police.