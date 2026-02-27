Two SIA transit passengers infected with measles before arrival in Singapore: CDA

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers were already infected with measles before arriving in Singapore and are not linked to any other known local cases, said the Communicable Diseases Agency on Friday (Feb 27).

The individuals flew from Hyderabad, India, and transited through Singapore for two hours before boarding an SIA flight to Auckland, said Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, group director of the agency's communicable diseases programmes, in response to CNA's queries.

"Based on the onset date of symptoms, they had been infected prior to their transit in Singapore, and are not linked to any other known measles cases in Singapore," she said.

"Our investigations found that the two cases had remained in the transit area at Changi Airport throughout their time in Singapore," added Assoc Prof Lim.

CDA was notified of the infected individuals, who are from the same household, on Wednesday.

Assoc Prof Lim also noted that the pair's transit period in Singapore did not overlap with a separate incident earlier this month involving an SIA passenger who was also infected with measles and had transited through Singapore on his way to Los Angeles.

The passenger had flown from Cambodia, transited through Singapore for two and a half hours before boarding an SIA flight.

In response to queries from CNA, an SIA spokesperson said on Friday that the airline is "working closely with the relevant authorities on this matter" and is "unable to disclose specific details due to customer confidentiality".

"SIA is monitoring the situation closely and remains guided by the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with all safety regulations," the spokesperson added.

Any unwell passenger will be attended to by the relevant medical authorities on arrival. SIA also advises customers who are unwell to defer their travel plans to a later date.

"The best precaution against measles that passengers and aircrew can take is to ensure that they are fully vaccinated for measles prior to travel," said CDA's Assoc Prof Lim.

"Travellers are advised to maintain good personal hygiene, including washing hands frequently with soap, and avoiding close contact with persons who are unwell," she added.

"Those who become unwell and develop symptoms including rash, fever, cough, red or watery eyes and runny nose should wear a mask, seek medical attention promptly, and inform their doctor of their travel history and any exposure to measles cases."