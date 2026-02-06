FAQ: What you need to know to protect yourself from measles
Singapore recorded 11 measles cases in January, almost six times the number reported in the same month last year.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has seen a rise in measles infections, with 11 cases recorded in January - almost six times the number reported in the same month last year.
Twenty-seven cases were logged for the whole of 2025, and 11 throughout 2024.
In response to the increase, the authorities have announced new measures, including mandatory isolation for measles cases, contact tracing and quarantine of some close contacts.
Here's what you need to know about measles, and how you can protect yourself.
What is measles?
Measles is an acute and highly contagious viral disease caused by the measles virus. It affects only humans and spreads from person to person.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus lives in the mucus of an infected person’s nose and throat. It can spread through coughing and sneezing.
The virus can remain infectious in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.
People can be infected by breathing contaminated air or by touching infected surfaces before touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
What are the symptoms of measles?
Symptoms usually appear about 10 to 12 days after exposure.
Early signs include fever, coughing, runny nose, red eyes and tearing.
Two to four days after the initial symptoms surface, bluish-white spots known as Koplik’s spots may appear inside the cheeks. They may be accompanied by a skin rash spreading across the face, neck, trunk, limbs, palms and soles of the feet.
Some people may also experience diarrhoea, vomiting and inflammation of the eyes.
In severe cases, measles can cause complications such as pneumonia or encephalitis - an inflammation of the brain that can result in permanent impairment or death.
How do you protect yourself from measles?
The best way to protect against measles is vaccination.
The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR) is safe and highly effective, and provides long-term protection after completion of the recommended doses, Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Friday (Feb 6).
"High vaccination coverage not only protects individuals but creates herd immunity within the Singapore population that protects those who are unable to receive vaccinations, such as infants under 12 months old and severely immunocompromised individuals," the agency said.
According to the CDC, two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97 per cent effective at preventing measles, while one dose is about 93 per cent effective.
Where do you get vaccinated and how do you know if you’re still immune?
Under Singapore's Infectious Diseases Act, measles vaccination is compulsory for children below 12 living in the country.
The first two doses of MMR vaccination are recommended at 12 months and 15 months of age.
Adults who have not been vaccinated, or who lack evidence of past infection or immunity, should also receive two doses of the MMR vaccine.
Those who are unsure of their vaccination status should consult their healthcare provider. A blood test can be done to check for measles antibodies.
The MMR vaccine is available at polyclinics, general practitioner clinics and private paediatric clinics.
Singaporeans who meet the criteria for vaccination will receive subsidies at Community Health Assist Scheme GP clinics and polyclinics.
Subsidies will be provided to permanent residents who meet the criteria for vaccination at polyclinics.
Two doses of the MMR vaccine are enough to provide lifetime immunity in most cases, said Professor Dale Fisher from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS).
Professor Leo Yee Sin from NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health said most people would develop long-term protection after two doses.
"However, there is a very small proportion of individuals who might not be able to produce enough protection despite vaccination, hence lacking full or partial protection," she said.
"If in doubt, one can use (a) serology test to look for the presence of measles antibodies."
What should you do if you come in contact with someone with measles?
“If you are vaccinated, no special precautions are needed,” said Prof Fisher. But those who are unvaccinated are at risk and should see a doctor, he said.
People with measles are infectious from several days before symptoms appear until after the rash develops, he added. This means the virus can spread before someone realises they are ill.
Mandatory isolation for confirmed measles cases is among the new measures Singapore is taking after the rise in infections.
Those infected must isolate until they are no longer infectious, said CDA on Friday.
Cases not requiring hospitalisation will be placed on home isolation, with random video calls conducted to ensure compliance.
Unvaccinated close contacts will be placed under home quarantine unless their homes are deemed unsuitable. Quarantine can last up to 21 days, and random checks will also be conducted.
There are treatment options for those who are at risk of complications, such as infants, pregnant women and the immunocompromised, said Prof Fisher.
High-risk close contacts of infected people will be offered post-exposure prophylaxis, which involves administering the MMR vaccine to reduce the risk of severe disease if infection occurs.
Those who have had measles in childhood are also not at risk of acquiring full-blown measles again, said Professor Ooi Eng Eong, from the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School.
However, one should still see a doctor if uncertain, he advised.
How bad is the situation around the world?
Measles is one of the world’s most contagious diseases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The WHO reported 11 million measles infections globally in 2024, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 800,000 cases.
As of November 2025, it reported 42,000 confirmed cases in the Western-Pacific region, which includes East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and most of Southeast Asia.
This was a five-fold increase from the region's 8,000 cases in 2024.
The Americas and Europe also saw significant increases in measles cases in 2025. At least seven countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, lost their measles elimination status due to sustained transmission.
Experts have linked global resurgences of measles to disruptions in routine vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as vaccine hesitancy in some countries.
What should you do while travelling?
Besides getting vaccinated, wearing N95 masks and practising good hand hygiene can help reduce the risk of infection, said Prof Fisher.
Travellers should also note that the vaccine begins to offer protection two weeks after the first dose but is most effective after two doses taken at least four weeks apart, he said.
Prof Leo advised travellers to check measles risks at their destination before their trip and ensure their vaccinations are up to date before departure.
Crowded areas should be avoided, particularly for parents with infants who are too young to be vaccinated, she added.
"Practice what we have learned during (the) COVID-19 pandemic, mask up, and (ensure) frequent hand washing," she said.
What are the risks to Singapore?
Since Singapore is highly connected, it is not surprising to see an increase in cases given the global surge, said Prof Leo.
The risk measles poses to a population depends on herd immunity and adherence to preventive measures, she said.
Her advice to reduce risk includes masking when experiencing symptoms, avoiding crowded places, maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene, and seeking early medical attention.
In Singapore's case, Prof Fisher believes the country will not see widespread transmission due to its high vaccination rate.
“But we could see imported cases and small clusters locally in the unvaccinated or the immunocompromised,” he said.
CDA said all 11 measles cases recorded in January were not fully vaccinated, and seven had recently travelled overseas.
Laboratory testing confirmed that three of the cases were genetically linked despite having no known contact with one another, suggesting possible undetected local transmission.
Prof Fisher said the agency’s observation may suggest that some of the cases were transmitted locally through very mild cases that were not detected, as well as exposure via contaminated air or surfaces.
There is no risk of widespread transmission, he said, but vulnerable individuals who get infected could develop severe disease.
For Professor Ooi, CDA's findings suggest someone acquired measles and travelled to or back to Singapore before transmitting it to someone locally.
"Sporadic cases of measles can be expected, although our measles vaccination rate is high, it is not 100 per cent," he said, adding that he also believes the risk of an outbreak is low.
"Having said that, the re-emergence of measles elsewhere in the world due to lowered vaccination rates should serve as (an) impetus for Singapore to maintain its high MMR vaccination coverage," he said.
"As long as the vaccination rate is sustained at greater than 95 per cent of our children, sporadic cases of measles may occur, but we will remain protected against a measles outbreak."