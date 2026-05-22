Mediacorp awarded Broadcaster of the Year at the New York Festivals

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has been named Broadcaster of the Year at the New York Festivals (NYF) TV & Film Awards 2026 - its second such accolade this year.

"Awarded to the network with the highest overall score and largest medal tally across all categories, the honour reflects the depth, consistency and impact of Mediacorp’s work, spanning genres and platforms, and distinguished by its creative excellence, innovative approach and compelling storytelling," Mediacorp - which is CNA's parent company - said in a media release on Friday (May 22).



Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp, said: “Being named Broadcaster of the Year at the New York Festivals affirms the work our people and partners do every day to inform, engage and serve audiences in Singapore and beyond. This recognition is especially gratifying as it follows our recent second consecutive Broadcaster of the Year win at the World Media Festivals.”

The latest top honour anchors a strong international showing for the national media network across two major industry platforms, the NYF TV & Film Awards and NYF Radio Awards, where Mediacorp secured a total of 22 wins: 13 gold, three silver and six bronze.



Earlier this month, at the 2026 World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards in Berlin, Mediacorp took home a grand award, 21 golds and 25 silvers on its way to clinching the top accolade.

"Together, these achievements underscore Mediacorp’s role as Singapore’s national media network, delivering trusted journalism, spotlighting issues that matter, while also creating engaging content that connects with audiences locally and around the world," the company said.