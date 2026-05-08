Mediacorp named broadcaster of the year for second year in a row at World Media Festivals

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has been named broadcaster of the year for the second year running at the 2026 World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards.

"This special honour is awarded to an organisation whose work has shown outstanding excellence and impact across the media and communications industry," the company said in a media release on Friday (May 8).

In total, Mediacorp - which is CNA's parent company - took home 47 accolades this year, including a grand award, 21 golds and 24 silvers at the festival in Berlin.

"We are honoured that Mediacorp's work across news, documentaries and entertainment has been recognised at the World Media Festivals this year," said Mediacorp chief executive officer Tham Loke Kheng.

"These accolades affirm the diverse work our teams and production partners do every day to inform, engage and serve audiences in Singapore and around the world."

She added: "At Mediacorp, we take seriously our responsibility as a trusted source of news and information, and as a creator of meaningful, high-quality content that resonates across genres and platforms.

"These awards reflect the dedication of our people – uncovering important stories, bringing them to life through compelling storytelling, and continually finding new ways to enhance the audience experience. They inspire us to keep raising the bar and to do even better every day."

Among Mediacorp's haul, CNA won a total of 22 awards across various categories for documentaries, as well as for news and current affairs programmes.

Leading the wins was the CNA documentary One "Orphan" Every Hour, which received a grand award and a gold.

"The documentary stands out for its powerful and deeply human storytelling, reflecting Mediacorp's continued commitment to inclusive narratives and its ability to deliver trusted, impactful content," said the company.

Other notable gold award winners include Insight: Asian Gen Zs Rise Up and documentary titles such as The Nuclear Option, The Earthquake Detectives, and Bones of Contention.

Two CNA Correspondent programmes – They Are Coming Home and South Korea's Democracy, Defended – won silvers in the News & Current Affairs category.