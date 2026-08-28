Mediacorp bags 15 accolades at ContentAsia Awards in Bangkok
Of the 15 awards clinched by Mediacorp, eight were won by CNA.
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp took home 15 prizes at the ContentAsia Awards 2026 held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday (Aug 27), eight of which were won by CNA.
The total haul comprised six gold, five silver and four bronze awards, spanning a slate of current affairs, social and environmental impact, entertainment and microdrama categories.
CNA, whose parent company is Mediacorp, won two golds, five silvers and one bronze.
Judged by industry peers, the ContentAsia Awards recognise programmes created for individual Asian markets, as well as regional and international audiences.
“The results underline Mediacorp’s ability to serve audiences at home while creating content with relevance and appeal across markets,” said Mediacorp.
Among CNA’s gold winners was One “Orphan” Every Hour in the Best Current Affairs Programme Made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets category. The programme examines how nearly 250,000 South Korean children were adopted in the West as “orphans” in the 60 years following the Korean War.
Inside the Great ATM Heist also won a gold for Best Factual Programme Made in Asia for a Single Asian Market. The programme looks at Taiwan’s first remote bank ATM hacking spree.
Mediacorp's wins at the ContentAsia Awards 2026
Gold
- One “Orphan” Every Hour - Best Current Affairs Programme Made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets
- Inside the Great ATM Heist - Best Factual Programme Made in Asia for a Single Asian Market
- Rail Life Story: Bangladesh - Best Factual Entertainment Programme Made in Asia for a Single Asian Market
- Woke Up In The 60s In My Grandma's Apron - Best Microdrama Series Made in Asia
- Chen Liping as Zhu Niang in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story - Best Supporting Actress in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia
- Through Time - Best use of Technology in Content Production in Asia
Silver
- Undercover Asia S12: Inside the Illegal “Dunki” Route - Best Current Affairs Programme Made in Asia for a Single Market in Asia
- Insight: Southeast Asia's Scam Empire - Best Current Affairs Programme Made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets
- Bones of Contention - Best Factual Programme Made in Asia for Multiple Asian and/or International Markets
- Insight: Southeast Asia's Big Problem with Microplastics - Best Environmental and/or Social Impact Programme Made in Asia
- Ivory Chia as Xin Niang in Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story - Best Supporting Actress in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia
Bronze
- Separation Declassified - Best Factual Programme Made in Asia for a Single Asian Market
- Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story - Best Drama Series Made in Asia for a Single Asian Market
- Tyler Ten as Bai Ah Li in Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story - Best Supporting Actor in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia
- Who Did My Ah Ma Kill? - Shortform: Best Vertical Video Series Made in Asia
Mediacorp’s wins also included recognition for talents Chen Liping, Ivory Chia and Tyler Ten for their performances in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.
The production’s accolades across drama and performance categories spotlight the strength of homegrown storytelling, as well as the collective contributions of Mediacorp’s ecosystem of creative teams, talents and production partners, said the network.
The latest awards came after Mediacorp was named Broadcaster of the Year for the second consecutive year at the World Media Festivals 2026 in May.
“Taken together, these accolades further strengthen Mediacorp’s regional and international recognition for trusted journalism and compelling storytelling across genres and formats,” said the network.