Mediacorp bags 15 accolades at ContentAsia Awards in Bangkok

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp took home 15 prizes at the ContentAsia Awards 2026 held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday (Aug 27), eight of which were won by CNA.

The total haul comprised six gold, five silver and four bronze awards, spanning a slate of current affairs, social and environmental impact, entertainment and microdrama categories.

CNA, whose parent company is Mediacorp, won two golds, five silvers and one bronze.

Judged by industry peers, the ContentAsia Awards recognise programmes created for individual Asian markets, as well as regional and international audiences.

“The results underline Mediacorp’s ability to serve audiences at home while creating content with relevance and appeal across markets,” said Mediacorp.

Among CNA’s gold winners was One “Orphan” Every Hour in the Best Current Affairs Programme Made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets category. The programme examines how nearly 250,000 South Korean children were adopted in the West as “orphans” in the 60 years following the Korean War.

Inside the Great ATM Heist also won a gold for Best Factual Programme Made in Asia for a Single Asian Market. The programme looks at Taiwan’s first remote bank ATM hacking spree.