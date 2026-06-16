CNA is Singapore's most trusted, widely used online news source: Reuters Institute report
The 15th edition of the global report also highlights Mediacorp's position in the local media ecosystem, with its brands securing four of the top five spots in public trust.
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s CNA is the most widely used online news source in Singapore, with its website having a weekly reach of 47 per cent, according to a Reuters report published on Tuesday (Jun 16).
The Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026, which tracks media trends, also named CNA as the most trusted news brand in Singapore, with a brand trust score of 78 per cent, up four percentage points from 2025.
It is the second time in the past three years that CNA has topped both trust and reach rankings. The news organisation led the trust rankings for six consecutive years from 2019 to 2024.
The Straits Times, owned by SPH Media Trust, was this year’s second most trusted news source, with a score of 77 per cent.
The latest findings also highlight the dominant position of Mediacorp, CNA’s parent company, in the local media ecosystem. Mediacorp brands secured four of the top five spots in the Singapore’s brand trust rankings.
Channel 5, which broadcasts News Tonight - a daily television news bulletin on Mediacorp’s free-to-air English-language channel - came in third at 76 per cent.
Channel 8, a Chinese-language Mediacorp free-to-air channel with a daily television news bulletin, ranked fourth at 73 per cent.
Mediacorp’s news radio channels rounded out the fifth spot with a score of 71 per cent.
Overall trust in news in Singapore remained stable at 46 per cent, compared with the global average of 37 per cent.
In terms of online reach, Mothership came in second behind CNA.
The Straits Times ranked third at 44 per cent.
The report noted that online and social media were the most common ways to access news in Singapore, while television and print have declined in the past several years.
Some survey participants also accessed the news via AI chatbots and podcasts.
Most participants do not pay for the news, with only about 17 per cent saying they were willing to do so, the report added.
About 26 per cent of participants also reported that they sometimes or often avoid the news.
This year, 2,041 respondents in Singapore were surveyed as part of the study, commissioned by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism to understand news consumption habits, trust levels, and the use of digital platforms globally.
The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism is a research centre at the University of Oxford that tracks media trends. The Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Thomson Reuters, funds the Reuters Institute.
Samples were assembled using nationally representative quotas for age, gender, and region in every market. Education and political quotas were also applied in certain countries.
Research was conducted by YouGov using an online questionnaire between the middle of January and the end of February 2026.