CNA is Singapore's most trusted, widely used online news source: Reuters Institute report

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s CNA is the most widely used online news source in Singapore, with its website having a weekly reach of 47 per cent, according to a Reuters report published on Tuesday (Jun 16).

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026, which tracks media trends, also named CNA as the most trusted news brand in Singapore, with a brand trust score of 78 per cent, up four percentage points from 2025.

It is the second time in the past three years that CNA has topped both trust and reach rankings. The news organisation led the trust rankings for six consecutive years from 2019 to 2024.

The Straits Times, owned by SPH Media Trust, was this year’s second most trusted news source, with a score of 77 per cent.

The latest findings also highlight the dominant position of Mediacorp, CNA’s parent company, in the local media ecosystem. Mediacorp brands secured four of the top five spots in the Singapore’s brand trust rankings.

Channel 5, which broadcasts News Tonight - a daily television news bulletin on Mediacorp’s free-to-air English-language channel - came in third at 76 per cent.

Channel 8, a Chinese-language Mediacorp free-to-air channel with a daily television news bulletin, ranked fourth at 73 per cent.

Mediacorp’s news radio channels rounded out the fifth spot with a score of 71 per cent.

Overall trust in news in Singapore remained stable at 46 per cent, compared with the global average of 37 per cent.