Mediacorp, Moove Media and SBS Transit sign agreement to display content at MRT stations, bus interchanges
The three companies said that the collaboration aims to make everyday journeys more informative, engaging and connected.
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp, Moove Media and SBS Transit signed an agreement on Thursday (Jul 9) to display content across the transport operator's 52 MRT stations and 15 bus interchanges.
For a start, news headlines from CNA will be displayed on about 150 digital screens across the transport network. Mediacorp is CNA's parent company.
More than 3 million passenger trips a day are on SBS Transit's network. Moove Media, which does advertising for the transport operator, reaches 70 per cent of Singapore's daily commuter journeys.
The memorandum of understanding between the three companies was signed at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on Thursday, where a 2m screen displayed the latest headlines from CNA with a QR code to read the full story online.
SBS Transit operates the North East Line and Downtown Line.
“This collaboration with Moove Media and SBS Transit allows us to extend Mediacorp stories, news and entertainment into everyday commuter journeys, while creating fresh opportunities for brands to reach audiences in meaningful and measurable ways,” said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.
The three companies said in a joint media release that the collaboration will focus on three key areas.
These include consumer engagement by bringing trusted content and experiences closer to commuters, as well as joint advertising solutions through integrated, cross-platform offerings for advertisers.
It will also look at platform collaborations to explore new opportunities that "leverage the combined strength of all three organisations".
The three companies said that the collaboration aims to make everyday journeys more informative, engaging and connected.
"Commuters can look forward to curated content experiences and trusted news updates that will add vibrancy to transit spaces, enhance daily commute journeys and foster stronger community connections," they added.
For advertisers, the partnership will explore integrated solutions spanning Mediacorp’s content ecosystem and Moove Media’s out-of-home transit network.
"These may include bundled advertising offerings, bespoke cross-platform campaigns and enhanced audience measurement capabilities, enabling brands to engage consumers across screens and spaces with greater relevance and measurable impact," they added.
For a start, only news headlines will be displayed, but future collaborations such as snippets of popular TV shows by Mediacorp and features on nearby attractions around the transport node could be explored, said Group CEO of SBS Transit Jeffrey Sim.
As to why headlines were chosen to kick off the collaboration, Mr Sim said it is “important for our commuters to be kept abreast of the latest happenings”.
He added that there are plans to grow the number of display screens across the transport network. The content will not be displayed inside the MRT trains or buses.
Moove Media CEO Jeffrey Kwek said that Mediacorp can be trusted to deliver accurate news.
“This is very interesting for a consumer or commuter; it’s trusted media that you can consume on the go to ensure that you know what you’re reading is reliable and accurate,” he said.
Ms Angeline Poh, chief customer and corporate development officer at Mediacorp, said that SBS Transit was chosen as a partner because it is Mediacorp’s aspiration to “engage everyone every day”.
“Partnering with SBS Transit gives us the opportunity to turn our on-air and online network into an on-ground, in-person touchpoint,” she added.