Mediacorp, Moove Media and SBS Transit sign agreement to display content at MRT stations, bus interchanges

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp, Moove Media and SBS Transit signed an agreement on Thursday (Jul 9) to display content across the transport operator's 52 MRT stations and 15 bus interchanges.

For a start, news headlines from CNA will be displayed on about 150 digital screens across the transport network. Mediacorp is CNA's parent company.

More than 3 million passenger trips a day are on SBS Transit's network. Moove Media, which does advertising for the transport operator, reaches 70 per cent of Singapore's daily commuter journeys.

The memorandum of understanding between the three companies was signed at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on Thursday, where a 2m screen displayed the latest headlines from CNA with a QR code to read the full story online.

SBS Transit operates the North East Line and Downtown Line.

“This collaboration with Moove Media and SBS Transit allows us to extend Mediacorp stories, news and entertainment into everyday commuter journeys, while creating fresh opportunities for brands to reach audiences in meaningful and measurable ways,” said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.