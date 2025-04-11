Fatal abuse of Megan Khung: Ministry to conduct further review into case

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Friday (Apr 11) that it will carry out a "further review" on the case of the fatal abuse of four-year-old Megan Khung.

The review will cover the responses of all parties - from the preschool and social service agency, to the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), the Child Protective Service and the police.

"It will include additional information that Beyond Social Services (BSS), the social service agency affiliated to the preschool attended by Megan, had shared with us after our statement was issued. Once the review is done, the conclusions will be published," said MSF.

Megan died in February 2020. She was abused by her mother Foo Li Ping, 29, with her then-boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang, 38, for months before the latter inflicted a fatal punch on the girl.

Foo was sentenced to 19 years’ jail, while Wong got 30 years’ jail and 17 strokes of the cane.

Earlier this week, MSF said that BSS' report did not fully describe the severity of Megan's injuries, leading to "inadequate interventions" before her death.

A staff member spotted Megan's injuries in March 2019, and the girl was withdrawn from preschool in September that year. She was killed in February 2020, but her death was only discovered five months later.

On Tuesday, MSF and BSS detailed the actions they took from when Megan's injuries were seen until shortly before her death.

It was also revealed that a police report had been made the month before she died.

On Friday, MSF said that its statement earlier in the week was issued with the intention to identify areas to strengthen measures to keep children safe.

"Since then, we have received feedback that the statement may have come across as implying that certain parties could have done more to avoid the tragic death of Megan Khung," MSF said.

"In fact, our aim is to continually strengthen our system, so that we can better protect our children. Everyone, including government agencies, has a part to play in this process."