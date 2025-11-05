Police officers in Megan Khung case were 'under pressure', leading to 'serious breach': Goh Pei Ming

Mr Goh said that there were two rounds of police reports filed, with the first made in January 2020 by Megan’s grandmother. Further police reports were made later that year in July by Megan’s grandmother and father.

He added that the IO who handled the first police report and her supervisor had failed to follow the police’s procedures to escalate the case to regular case review sessions for monitoring and guidance.

"The IO had assessed this as a case of child discipline with low safety concerns based on the information that she was presented with at that time," Mr Goh added.

"Following the report, the IO attempted to contact Megan’s mother over the next two weeks, but could not reach her. She did not follow up beyond that because she was then redeployed for COVID-19 related duties."

Despite this, the case would typically have been followed up on if the IO and her supervisor had escalated the case to the regular case review sessions, said Mr Goh.

"The subsequent police reports concerning Megan were referred to the regular case review sessions. This eventually led to the discovery of Megan’s death and arrest of the perpetrators," he added.

HOW POLICE DEAL WITH FAMILY VIOLENCE CASES

Last month, a report looking into Megan's death found multiple lapses and shortcomings among agencies that handled her case.

Several key lapses identified in the report included officers who did not follow protocols, the mischaracterisation of Megan’s injuries by social workers, as well as the failure of police officers and child protection specialists in following up on Megan’s case after the information was made known to them.

There was also a “lack of clear understanding and communication among the agencies” involved in Megan’s case, the report found.

Mr Goh pointed out that the police have made several enhancements. This includes the introduction of a Family Violence Training Package for all frontline and investigation officers in 2022.

This is so they adopt a "sensitive approach" to family violence cases, including child abuse cases, and to recognise and escalate high-risk cases to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), he added.

In 2023, the police also formed Family Violence Teams (FVT) at all land divisions to "give focus" to family violence cases, Mr Goh said. FVT officers get specialised training which aims to equip them with the knowledge and skillsets to handle these cases.

When the police come across a case of suspected child abuse, or when MSF receives an urgent report on high-risk cases, officers will work with MSF protective service for safety planning and social intervention for the family and child.