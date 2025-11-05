Megan Khung fatal abuse case: MSF to set up social services coordination centre, strengthen oversight

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will establish a social services coordination centre, as well as improve protocols and coordination with the police for missing children following a review of the Megan Khung fatal abuse case.

Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee also pledged in parliament on Tuesday (Oct 5) to improve the “frontline capability” of child protection and strengthen systems and oversight over the sector.



The death of the four-year-old in February 2020 after suffering months of abuse had earlier led to a review panel that found multiple lapses and shortcomings in the agencies involved in her case.

Mr Lee, who is also the Education Minister, said: “There were opportunities to pick up on the abuse, which might have prevented Megan’s death. Our responses clearly fell short.”

“On behalf of all the agencies and organisations concerned, we are deeply sorry for the outcome, and for the lapses at the Child Protective Service, and the Singapore Police Force, as well as the missed opportunities at Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

"We should have done much better.”

Mr Lee was responding to multiple questions filed by several Members of Parliament on the review panel’s report, querying the government on the protocols in place as well as the improvements that can be made to the child protection ecosystem.

In his response, Mr Lee said child protection rests on the “foundational principle” that parents are primarily responsible for their children, and the ministry does not and should not intervene unnecessarily.

“Families encountering the child protection system often find the experience stressful. They may be questioned by teachers, healthcare professionals, social workers and the police, which can feel intrusive and accusatory, especially if eventually no abuse is found.”

Mr Lee said social workers support parents to care for their children and intervene “only when the child is at risk”.

However, when there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that a child is in need of care and protection, child protection officers step in to implement safety plans or even remove the child from the home and family.

Protecting children also requires society’s collective effort, and neighbours, friends and relatives should offer help to parents facing caregiving stress and to report suspected abuse by calling the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH).



While Megan’s death five years ago had already prompted further enhancements to protocols, the minister highlighted that there is “still much more that can be done”.

The ministry will continue to engage and work closely with stakeholders to strengthen its internal systems and communication across agencies, he added.

“We must carefully calibrate our efforts even as we do more. Protocols and structured tools are important, but they should guide and not replace critical thinking, judgment and relationship building” said Mr Lee.

“We must never reduce child protection work or vulnerable protection work to a mere checkbox system.”

