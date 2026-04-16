2 men accused of conspiring to cheat Bishan columbarium out of S$1.66 million

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged on Thursday (Apr 16) with cheating a columbarium in Bishan out of more than S$1.6 million (US$1.3 million).

Ching Wai Leng, 81, and Alagappan Muthu, 53, are accused of conspiring to cheat Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng on nine occasions between April and December 2023, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

Ching, a Singaporean, was then the head of the maintenance section at the columbarium and a director of Asiabuild Enterprises, while Muthu, an Indian national, was a director at KKV Construction.

Ching owned Asiabuild Enterprises, a company that provided general construction and waterproofing services, according to the CPIB.

Each man was handed nine similar cheating charges at the State Courts.

According to the charges, the two men conspired to deceive the columbarium’s management committee.

They allegedly agreed to help KKV Construction secure jobs - including plastering, painting, washing and repair works - through an open tender.

In return, KKV Construction subcontracted the work to Asiabuild Enterprises.

These arrangements were allegedly concealed from the columbarium’s management committee, resulting in the president of Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng allegedly approving about S$1,661,785 in payments to KKV Construction.

Both men indicated in court that they intend to claim trial.

Their cases have been fixed for a pre-trial conference on May 21.

If convicted of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.